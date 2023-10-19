Syrian Opposition - someone Targeted a Gas Pipeline Connecting the Koniko (Conoco) Power Plant

Syrian opposition:

💬 "Unidentified individuals targeted the gas pipeline connecting the Koniko power plant in northern Deir ez-Zor to the Abu Khashab desert in western Deir ez-Zor. The SDF paramilitaries and the American coalition are on full alert."

Adding:

Unprecedented developments in less than 24 hrs..

1- US base in Syria's Conoco gas field got attacked.🚀

2- US base in Syria's Tanf area got attacked.🚀3- US base in Iraq's Ain al-Assad airbase got attacked. * from a Grad missile, and several rockets exploded on its territory.🚀

4- US Navy warship in Yemen's water just got attacked.🚀

-

*This was reported by the Shafaq News portal.

The Al Mayadeen channel clarifies that several UAVs also took part in the attack.