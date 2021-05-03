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4/30/2021 Tiktok: HNA annual financial reported a net loss of 64 Billion RMB, with a daily net loss of 175 Million RMB. If you connect 100RMB bills end to end, the 64 billion RMB can circle the equator 2.5 times.