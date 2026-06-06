D-Day Reenactment Footage + Images + Music

#DDay #reenactment #normandy #operationoverlord #OperationNeptune #Eisenhower #AbideWithMe #rosietheriveter #Kia #powmia #militaryhistory #ww2 #MilitaryChaplain

D-Day Commemoration: Following brief comments by Chaplain/Dr. Ann M. Wolf, watch riveting D-Day reenactment footage followed by a cascade of profound images that bring the allied encampments to life, all displayed to the the singing of "Abide With Me" (Chaplain Ann M. Wolf) in honor of our allies.





CREDITS:

Song, "Abide with Me" is sung by Ann M. Wolf

This song was written by Henry Francis Lyte and is in the public domain.

The song is a track from Ann's album “Redemption” © Copyright 2016, BMI

Re: CD (Arrangement & Production) with all rights reserved.

Song, "Abide with Me," is arranged and produced by Tracy Collins

Movie background music, "Nostromo," is by Alex Mason – FMA

Photography by Ann M. Wolf

Additional image credits: National Archives public domain images by these photographers: Robert F. Sargent & Dennis Sullivan

Film edits by Ann M. Wolf

This video is not for sale, but available to stream from any of Ann’s video channels, on a non-profit basis, for educational purposes.

For artist information: https://annmwolf.info/