© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glow Worm Attack How Hackers Use Power LEDs To Spy On Conversations 100 Feet Away
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
221 views • August 21, 2021
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2021/08/15/hackers-use-flickering-power-leds-to-spy-on-conversations-100-feet-away/?sh=5c7d62144530
If you thought hackers being able to make use of any ordinary light bulb to spy on your conversations from 80 feet away was ingenious, wait until you see what they have come up with now.
Hackers exploit new passive attack method to eavesdrop from a distance
Security researchers from the cyber unit at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have a good track record of leftfield thinking regarding eavesdropping on your conversations. Forget breaching your privacy by compromising passwords to access your networks, or the use of vulnerabilities in your software or operating system. And if you thought that physical access to your smart speakers, or most any speaker, was required to listen in to the audio being transmitted, you'd be wrong there as well.
A new twist on an old spying technique
If you thought hackers being able to make use of any ordinary light bulb to spy on your conversations from 80 feet away was ingenious, wait until you see what they have come up with now.
Hackers exploit new passive attack method to eavesdrop from a distance
Security researchers from the cyber unit at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have a good track record of leftfield thinking regarding eavesdropping on your conversations. Forget breaching your privacy by compromising passwords to access your networks, or the use of vulnerabilities in your software or operating system. And if you thought that physical access to your smart speakers, or most any speaker, was required to listen in to the audio being transmitted, you'd be wrong there as well.
A new twist on an old spying technique
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.