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Mandatory Vaccination = Rape Injection.
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101 views • September 12, 2021
In this Podcast/Video presentation titled “Mandatory Vaccination = Rape Injection” The Mystic Philosopher used that which he called “The Rape Formula” namely Mandatory = Compulsory = Force, = Coercion = Compulsion = Constraint = Duress = Oppression = Enforcement = Harassment = Intimidation = Threats = Pressure = Pressurization = Influence = Violence = Force Majeure, = Rape and Rape = Evil to answer a question that was asked of him.
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