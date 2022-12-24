NÃO OBRIGOU a todos a receberem a Marca da Besta, ela é OFERECIDA (Textos originais em grego)

Site FIEL aos originais: https://www.nepe.wab.com.br/interlinear/?livro=66&chapter=13&verse=16
Apocalipse 13: 16 - Originais em Grego e Ingles: https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13-16.htm
Poieo (ποιέω) - FAZ QUE - https://biblehub.com/greek/4160.htm
Didomi (δίδωμι) - DADA - https://biblehub.com/greek/1325.htm
Veja também o video com a analise dos textos originais sobre os "decapitados" e "mortos" por não adorarem a imagem da besta: "Decapitados e os não marcados - São dois grupos diferentes": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZRGSGVJHxY
00:01:01 - Introdução das versões.
00:08:55 - Analise da palavra POIEO (Fez que) - Não "obrigou".
00:18:55 - Analise da palavra ANANKAZOUSIN / ANAGKAZO (Obrigar).
00:24:15 - Analise da palavra DIDOMI (Dada / Oferecida / Ofertada).
---------
Veja os videos "Os Híbridos de Satanás":
Parte 01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUhztk3XDlyj/
Parte 02: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOfPN83og1hA/
Parte 03: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhEkZLS8qToS/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.