NÃO OBRIGOU a todos a receberem a Marca da Besta, ela é OFERECIDA (Textos originais em grego)
JESUS é Santo
Published 20 hours ago |

Site FIEL aos originais: https://www.nepe.wab.com.br/interlinear/?livro=66&chapter=13&verse=16


 Apocalipse 13: 16 - Originais em Grego e Ingles: https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13-16.htm

Poieo (ποιέω) - FAZ QUE - https://biblehub.com/greek/4160.htm

Didomi (δίδωμι) - DADA - https://biblehub.com/greek/1325.htm


 Veja também o video com a analise dos textos originais sobre os "decapitados" e "mortos" por não adorarem a imagem da besta: "Decapitados e os não marcados - São dois grupos diferentes": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZRGSGVJHxY


 00:01:01 - Introdução das versões.

00:08:55 - Analise da palavra POIEO (Fez que) - Não "obrigou".

00:18:55 - Analise da palavra ANANKAZOUSIN / ANAGKAZO (Obrigar).

00:24:15 - Analise da palavra DIDOMI (Dada / Oferecida / Ofertada).

---------

Veja os videos "Os Híbridos de Satanás":

Parte 01: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUhztk3XDlyj/


 Parte 02: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOfPN83og1hA/


 Parte 03: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vhEkZLS8qToS/


 Site oficial: https://www.jesusesanto.com

