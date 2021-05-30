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CONSPIRACY CHIC:pre-emptive disclosure youtube deleted scene
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61 views • May 30, 2021
An Atmosphere Entertainment production of a Cardston studio film, "proof of ufo over vancover canada".note BLATANT product placement .note MAXIMUM special effects with minimum costs, I.A.T.S.E. rules! We bring it in on time and on budget. See our other film "FALSE FLAG ALIEN INVASION". by doing this vid, i don't mean that these videos are fake but if its not clearer than this spoof, don't bother. A shaky cell phone video or an object ten to 20 miles away is NOT positive proof of ufo over (fill in the blank) SEE FILM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0C0JmCF1gA
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