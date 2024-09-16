BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEF Insider - Elite Deploying AI Terrorists to Cancel US Election
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
264 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
726 views • 7 months ago

The winner of the US election has already been selected by the global elite, according to a WEF insider who warns the elite will spend the next two months doing everything in their power to ensure the selected candidate is “elected.”

According to insiders, it’s called Operation Lock Step and if the elite believe the election cannot be stolen, they are are prepared to unleash AI terrorists to hack the power grid, launch dirty bombs, and throw the world into chaos with a devastating cyber attack.

Final preparations are being put in place for a series of devastating AI terrorist attacks on the US that will disconnect the public from the internet, wipe out bank accounts, and plunge the nation into chaos for years, allowing the elite to roll out the next phase of their totalitarian master plan.




Tags: Operation Lock Step, Operation Lockstep, WEF, World Economic Forum, Rockefeller, 2024 Election, 2024, Election, US election, AI, Artificial Intelligence, cyber attack, global elite, Bill Gates, Gates, elite, selected, candidate, elected, insiders, stolen, unleash AI terrorists, AI terrorists, dirty bombs, hack the power grid, hack, power grid, chaos, devastating cyber attack, cyber attack, totalitarian master plan, totalitarian, master plan

Keywords
electioneliteaiartificial intelligencecyber attackrockefeller2024bill gatesstolencandidategateselectedus electionglobal eliteworld economic foruminsiderswefselecteddirty bombsoperation lockstepoperation lock step2024 electionunleash ai terroristsai terrorists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy