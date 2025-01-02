BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
86 views • 4 months ago

⚡ A Critical Warning for Parents: Protect Your Kids

Parents, this is a heartbreaking wake-up call. A teenage girl tragically lost her life while using her phone in the bathtub because it was plugged into a frayed charger. This can happen to anyone's child, and as parents, it’s our responsibility to educate them about the dangers.

If your kids use devices in the tub, please talk to them about NEVER using frayed charger cords or extension cords while their device is plugged in. A phone dropped in water without being connected to power is harmless. But when it’s plugged in—especially with damaged cords—it’s a deadly risk.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Have the conversation now.

Want to learn more about protecting your family and preparing for the unexpected? Subscribe to The Michael Gibson Alliance for uncensored insights and actionable tips. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com for more information.

#ProtectYourKids #SafetyFirst #WakeUp #ParentingTips #StayInformed #MichaelGibsonAlliance #UncensoredTruth #FamilySafety

