America, Russia, Finland, Romania, Belarus & Poland Prepare for War

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
October 13, 2022
Biden says that the U.S. has contingencies if Putin uses nuclear weapons, and this war could end up in Armageddon. How soon can we expect such an attack? Pastor Stan looks at current events today and how it relates to Bible Prophecy concerning the War with Russia.
00:00 - The War could end in Armageddon
04:23 - West is considering Nuclear Weapons
07:19 - NYC Nuclear Guidance Video
10:05 - “Nuke Washington”
12:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
13:24 - America Officially has a Problem
22:15 - How soon is the Attack?
24:55 - Chris Reed Headlines
27:30 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nrwni-america-russia-finland-romania-belarus-and-poland-prepare-for-war-10132022.html
