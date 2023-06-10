Canadian "Wildfires"

Started Simultaneously — Set On Purpose
* Why did multiple fires in Canada start at the exact same time?
* Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada is here to report on the strange wildfires that sparked out of nowhere.
* Lying media are pushing the [climate change] hoax as forest fires burn and smoke covers the Northeast.
* Geoengineering and weather modification is happening, but who is controlling it?
* Canada is now the victim of mass organized arson.
The Stew Peters Show | 9 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2t6k8u-unexplained-wildfires-scorch-canada-lying-media-push-climate-change-hoax-as.html
