Canadian "Wildfires"

Started Simultaneously — Set On Purpose

* Why did multiple fires in Canada start at the exact same time?

* Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada is here to report on the strange wildfires that sparked out of nowhere.

* Lying media are pushing the [climate change] hoax as forest fires burn and smoke covers the Northeast.

* Geoengineering and weather modification is happening, but who is controlling it?

* Canada is now the victim of mass organized arson.





The Stew Peters Show | 9 June 2023

