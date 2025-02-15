BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crooked Judges, DOGE & Staying MAHA Healthy
28 USC 455 requires a judge with the appearance of a conflict of interest to recuse him or herself from a case. In light of what we are learning about some of the judges working on DOGE cases this is a real issue... because they don't appear to be doing that. Also in DOGE news - Trump has signed another EO clarifying some of the things DOGE is doing... this will create problems for the corrupt left that keeps lying about it. My friend Christie Hutcherson joins us to discuss. We will also be talking about getting MAHA healthy with my friend Dan Lyons.

Keywords
judgescrookedmaha
