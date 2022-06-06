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Deep State-WHO Power Grab Not Dead Yet
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5505 views • June 06, 2022
The Deep State effort to empower the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) was dealt a blow in late May as the Biden administration-backed amendments to the International Health Regulations were defeated, but the Deep State is going to keep working on this until it succeeds, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. From new amendments to be considered to the International Pandemic Treaty, multiple vehicles are being considered to attack national sovereignty. However, at the same time, opposition is building rapidly at the state and federal level as outraged Americans speak out and demand protections from the WHO agenda.
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