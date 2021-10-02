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Understanding Retrogrades - The Zodiac Revealed - Mercury, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, Pluto
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11 views • October 02, 2021
In this video, I share the meaning behind Retrograde energy. Watch to learn more about Retrograde traits, how to best honor the Retrogrades in your life, how to work with Retrograde energy, and what to expect every year during this timeframe. In this video share on aspects of 6 planets while in retrograde: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto (yes, Pluto still counts as a planet in this sense!)
Here's a link to the previous Mercury Retrograde video I made mention to in this video: https://youtu.be/fP_tKMw84IA
You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!
Here's a link to the previous Mercury Retrograde video I made mention to in this video: https://youtu.be/fP_tKMw84IA
You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!
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