Terror Invasion USA
Published a day ago

William J. Kelly reports on illegal alien status from Chicago per the National Sheriff's Association that issued an emergency alert the past week stating "there at least 2 million known terrorists or foreign soldiers inside the USA.  They have been transported to mostly blue democratic cities, counties, and states.

preppingsurvivalalertwarninginvasionillegalemergencyterror cellsnational sheriff associationforeign soldiers

