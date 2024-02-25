Terror Invasion USA

William J. Kelly reports on illegal alien status from Chicago per the National Sheriff's Association that issued an emergency alert the past week stating "there at least 2 million known terrorists or foreign soldiers inside the USA. They have been transported to mostly blue democratic cities, counties, and states.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.