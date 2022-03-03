© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Their Backs Were To Him - Sleepy Joe's Night-time Motorcade In DC
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • March 03, 2022
WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE. ADULTS ONLY.
Does this little gem from Nancy Drew (Truth & Freedom Videos) show just how DC police feel about Sleepy Joe? It's not often Kelly utters such strong wordage.
Go Kelly! You tell him!
Video source:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
Background theme music:
FMA (Free Music Archive)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between any of the above and this channel.
Does this little gem from Nancy Drew (Truth & Freedom Videos) show just how DC police feel about Sleepy Joe? It's not often Kelly utters such strong wordage.
Go Kelly! You tell him!
Video source:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-K212cFLt_QuIXxjG1xC9A
Background theme music:
FMA (Free Music Archive)
https://freemusicarchive.org/home
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between any of the above and this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.