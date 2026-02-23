Slovak PM Fico announced a halt to electricity supplies to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Fico has announced a halt to electricity supplies to Ukraine.

The move comes in response to Kiev’s decision to stop oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, a key energy route for Central Europe.

Adding info: The Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline, the world's longest oil pipeline, primarily transports oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to Eastern and Central Europe. As of 2026, it serves Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Germany, navigating critical energy needs for landlocked nations.

As of late January and February 2026, Ukraine has halted the flow of Russian crude oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, impacting Hungary and Slovakia.



