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5G - An Overview (Part 4 of 8)
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41 views • September 11, 2020
We further explore the effect of mobile phones on our health and how radiation can affect us. A copy of the Swisscom application for a Patent specified that mobile phone radiation caused cancer, and now Swisscom now denies any negative health effects from these devices. What is the narrative driving denial for biological harm from mobile devices? The 10 year NTP study requested by the US government on the effect of 5G was supressed, but why. We look at how all life on earth and in the skies where satellites are being sent are united by the Schumann resonances and the implication for all life on earth is if 5G disturbs this intimate relationship between humans, nature and the ionosphere.
See more at www.awareness-now.com
See more at www.awareness-now.com
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