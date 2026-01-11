Babylon is fallen: Roman catholic church's fake “Mary” apparitions & the rosary deception (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Carl Winters



The babylonian roman catholic church has the technology to create fake apparitions of “Mary” who has been dead for nearly 2000 years. They claim she is a virgin even though she was a married woman who had at least 6 children after Christ according to Matthew 13:55-56.



And the rosary is another roman catholic deception since it’s about vain repetitious prayers, repeating the same prayer to Mary or some other roman catholic dead ‘saint’ given by the roman catholic church to their deceived followers.



Prayers and supplications are being known to come. They are not vain repetitious prayers saying the same word over and over and over again, which Christ speaks against in Matthew 6:7.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington