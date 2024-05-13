RT News May 13, 2024 6AM GMT

May 13, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









18 civilians are killed in repeated Ukrainian missile strikes on the Russian city of Belgorod. Moscow condemns Kiev and its Western sponsors for the attacks. In an unexpected decision, Vladimir Putin nominates a new defense minister. The Kremlin says Andrey Belousov is the right fit for a more innovative focus for the nation’s military. Egypt supports South Africa’s genocide charges against Israel in the International Court of Justice as the UN expresses concerns about the IDF’s invasion of Rafah. The US says it intends to keep troops in Niger despite orders from the West African country for a complete withdrawal.