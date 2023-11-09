Does Oil in Space Indicate that “Fossil Fuels” is a Conspiracy? - Part 4 of 4

Part 4 of 4. Dr. Rudy Schild explains that there are planets all over the universe. Stars were made from planets.

Dr. Schild describes satellites used to test the dust in space for signs of life and how meteors bring fossils of life to earth.

18:00 He describes oil in space and Brian connects the dots with the conspiracy idea that John Rockefeller Sr. faked fossil fuels in 1892 and that oil is a natural liquid or mineral in the earth. It is not organic. See: Fletcher Prouty Explains Invention and Use of Term "Fossil Fuels"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSff0pwc1Xc

21:35 Rudy says that he and his wife know three Rockefeller heirs who live in Cambridge, where they are. There's Neva Rockefeller (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neva_Goodwin), Abby Rockefeller (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abby_Rockefeller_(ecologist) and Laura Rockefeller Chasin (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laura_Rockefeller_Chasin), deceased.

26:00 Dr. Schilds concludes by emphasizing that it is good for me to promote Suzy Hansen’s valuable perspective on the ETs. He talks about me being the one to carry her torch forward in the world.

