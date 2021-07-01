The Exodus - The WAY To.. And A Glimpse Of The Passover Experience

Pass the profundity and enter the Awe. Watch The WAY Home playlist and learn the Path back to the Father here:May you all be blessed in all that you do. Whatever will be, will be. I pray earnestly for you all. Few understand fully what this means... "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." For those who do, and for those who will soon understand it, may His peace be upon you.