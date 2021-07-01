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The Exodus - The WAY To.. And A Glimpse Of The Passover Experience
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10 views • July 01, 2021
Pass the profundity and enter the Awe. Watch The WAY Home playlist and learn the Path back to the Father here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
May you all be blessed in all that you do. Whatever will be, will be. I pray earnestly for you all. Few understand fully what this means... "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." For those who do, and for those who will soon understand it, may His peace be upon you.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
May you all be blessed in all that you do. Whatever will be, will be. I pray earnestly for you all. Few understand fully what this means... "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death; neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." For those who do, and for those who will soon understand it, may His peace be upon you.
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