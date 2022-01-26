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BASES2016 Announcing the death of Max Spiers
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57 views • January 26, 2022
Max Spiers was to speak at BASES2016, in July, but he was to meet his death in June, only a month before, in Poland. The shock was only just being felt.
Statements from conference organizer Miles Johnston, followed by details from Sarah R Adams, who was his girlfriend for some years.
Max was part of the deeper British special forces program, some called Super Soldiers, along with many others including James Casbolt., who was to be jailed by this time for what seems to be the rest of his life. James and Max did work together for various reasons in the United Sates.
Statements from conference organizer Miles Johnston, followed by details from Sarah R Adams, who was his girlfriend for some years.
Max was part of the deeper British special forces program, some called Super Soldiers, along with many others including James Casbolt., who was to be jailed by this time for what seems to be the rest of his life. James and Max did work together for various reasons in the United Sates.
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