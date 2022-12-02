Create New Account
National Guard Gave COVID-19 Vaccine Instead of Flu Shot: Whistleblower
GalacticStorm
Published 11 hours ago |
Watch the full video: https://ept.ms/CovidOrFluVaxYT

The National Guard gave COVID-19 shots to multiple service members who were lined up for the influenza vaccine. Matthew Bouchard, a former specialist in Maine’s National Guard, was pursuing a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine, due to his Christian faith, when he was injected with the vaccine without his knowledge. Lawyer R. Davis Younts says that, by doing this, the military may have violated the constitutional rights of U.S. troops. The military alleges this was done accidentally.

We speak with Bouchard and Younts about what happened, what this means for the men and women in the U.S. armed forces, and whether this could have violated the law.

Keywords
national guardbioweaponsus govcovid vaxepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

