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FEAR OF GOD vs. HALF OBEDIENCE (DISOBEDIENCE), Luke 12:4-9; 1 Cor 6:6, 20210418
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41 views • April 18, 2021
Fear of GOD vs. Half Obedience (Disobedience), Luke 12:4-9; 1 Cor 6:6; Matt 5:44; John 15:9,12; Deut 6:5; Nehe 5:9; Eccle 8:12-13; Gala 5:16-21, April 18, 2021
4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.
5 But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: fear Him, which after He hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, fear Him.
6 Are not five sparrows sold for two farthings, and not one of them is forgotten before God?
7 But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows.
8 Also I say unto you, whosoever shall confess Me before men, him shall the Son of man also confess before the angels of God:
9 But he that denieth me before men shall be denied before the angels of God. Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
4 And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do.
5 But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: fear Him, which after He hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, fear Him.
6 Are not five sparrows sold for two farthings, and not one of them is forgotten before God?
7 But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows.
8 Also I say unto you, whosoever shall confess Me before men, him shall the Son of man also confess before the angels of God:
9 But he that denieth me before men shall be denied before the angels of God. Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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