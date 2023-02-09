A Nation Deceived By CGI? 9/11's IMPOSSIBLE Color Schemes + Repurposed/ Edited Video Red Flags

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Drastically Different Impact Sounds; 9/11 South Tower Impact Audio Analysis: https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/911-audio-analysis:6?lid=23611ebc4a9501129814060047b32ce2bcc6bf49
9/11 Impossible Perspectives? Foreground/ Background Video Layers? https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/9-11-impossible-perspectives-quick-vid:4?lid=23611ebc4a9501129814060047b32ce2bcc6bf49
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