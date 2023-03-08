Coins of Early Christianity progressing from Ancient Biblical Roman & Byzantine Times #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/coins-of-christianity/ for article to this videoSEE ALL MY COINS AVAILABLE HERE: https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins





A guide to the coins showing it's progression from being a persecuted religion to one of the world's biggest faiths.





This guide is intended for those that are interested in Biblical history. I explore the coins from the lifetime of Jesus Christ, one known as the Widow's Mite, the Tribute Penny, the 30 Pieces of Silver, Pontius Pilate and much more. A Roman coin of Nero is also shown to illustrate one of the early persecutors of the Christian faith.





We then move on to the coins of the spread of Christianity through the Roman empire. A coin of Nicaea is shown, which is from the specific city that the Council of Nicaea was held which made Christianity the way it is today. Moving forward I show you an ancient coin of Constantine the Great from the time of the Council of Nicaea. We explore the topic of "By this sign you shall conquer" and what the symbol looked and how it was placed on ancient Roman coins as the Chi-Rho, also known as the Christogram or Christ monogram. A coin of Saint Helena is shown, who did a lot for the spread of Christianity and also Constantine the Great's mother.





From this point we move on to an example of the Christian cross on a small Roman coin. After which point, we see the depiction of Jesus Christ on bronze and gold coins of the Byzantine empire.





