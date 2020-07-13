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Black Menace: COVID-19 - Nutrition & Optimal Health
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4 views • July 13, 2020
A new digital interview series, “Black Menace: Survival Steps to Beat COVID-19 for African Americans,” discusses effects of COVID-19 on the African American community is being produced and hosted by Necie Edwards, health educator, health activist, and founder of the Fibromyalgia Patient Education and Support Organization (FPESO).
The program was created to educate the African American community on COVID-19 and help individuals take charge of their health while empowering them physically mentally, spiritually, and economically.
This episode of “Black Menace” features Trey Triplette of 3natural Bionutrition and focuses on Nutrition and Optimal Health during COVID19.
Black Menace” will feature African American professionals in a variety of industries and include physicians, nurses, therapists, exercise specialists, clergy, financial advisors, health coaches, nutritionists and others. Each episode will run 30-60 minutes and include an interview with one of the guests.
The complete series of "Black Menace" can be found on the FPESO website, Periscope, Facebook, & YouTube channels.
ABOUT FIBROMYALGIA PATIENT EDUCATION AND SUPPORT ORGANIZATION (FPESO)
https://www.fibromyalgiapatienteducation.info/
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#mentalhealth #nutrition #covid19 #health #interviewseries #healtheducator #beatcovid #takecharge
_________ ______________________ _____________
Resources - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/resources
Services - http://shop.3naturalBionutrition.com
Supplements - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/supplements
Activewear - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/activewear
Blog - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/blog
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/3naturalN
https://twitter.com/3NBactivewear
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/3naturalBionutrition
https://www.facebook.com/3NBactivewear
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/3naturalBionutrition
https://www.instagram.com/3NBactivewear
The program was created to educate the African American community on COVID-19 and help individuals take charge of their health while empowering them physically mentally, spiritually, and economically.
This episode of “Black Menace” features Trey Triplette of 3natural Bionutrition and focuses on Nutrition and Optimal Health during COVID19.
Black Menace” will feature African American professionals in a variety of industries and include physicians, nurses, therapists, exercise specialists, clergy, financial advisors, health coaches, nutritionists and others. Each episode will run 30-60 minutes and include an interview with one of the guests.
The complete series of "Black Menace" can be found on the FPESO website, Periscope, Facebook, & YouTube channels.
ABOUT FIBROMYALGIA PATIENT EDUCATION AND SUPPORT ORGANIZATION (FPESO)
https://www.fibromyalgiapatienteducation.info/
-
-
#mentalhealth #nutrition #covid19 #health #interviewseries #healtheducator #beatcovid #takecharge
_________ ______________________ _____________
Resources - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/resources
Services - http://shop.3naturalBionutrition.com
Supplements - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/supplements
Activewear - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/activewear
Blog - http://3naturalBionutrition.com/blog
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/3naturalN
https://twitter.com/3NBactivewear
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/3naturalBionutrition
https://www.facebook.com/3NBactivewear
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/3naturalBionutrition
https://www.instagram.com/3NBactivewear
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