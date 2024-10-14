BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Berlin to Maidan
HistoryofHumanity
HistoryofHumanity
21 views • 6 months ago

History books in Ukraine are being rewritten, with nationalist leaders Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevich being made new role models, and monuments to WWII heroes are being demolished, as in the case of General Nikolay Vatutin. The First Ukrainian Front liberated Kiev in November 1943 under his command. Tragically, the general was fatally wounded in the crossfire with Ukrainian nationalists and he eventually died in hospital. A monument erected in his honor in 1948 was taken down by the nationalists descendants in 2018. Is Nazism rearing its ugly head again in Ukraine?

Keywords
politicsusaukraineussrcrysis
