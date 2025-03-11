Behind the Scenes of 'Eminent Crimes': A Story of Legal Battles and Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazon: https://a.co/d/fiffaFL
Small town politics can be murder. When Robert Jaston, a Massachusetts dairy farmer, learns that the three-person board who governs the town has voted to take his land by eminent domain, making way for a gambling casino, he says, "Over my dead body!" He hires the only attorney who will take his case, a young woman also at odds with the town establishment. She wages war in the courtroom while he battles the underhanded maneuvers of those who hold all the cards. Together their tactics enrage their opposition until someone buys the farm!
⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:
00:00:00 - Introduction to 'Imminent Crimes' Book
00:02:00 - Exploring Political Corruption Themes
00:03:52 - Fictional Town and Legal Battles
00:05:47 - Legal Thriller Plot Overview
00:07:47 - Character Development and Realism
00:09:52 - Author's Journey and Future Works
00:11:40 - Turning the Book into a Screenplay
00:00:00- Introduction to 'Imminent Crimes' Book
00:02:00- Exploring Political Corruption Themes
00:03:52- Fictional Town and Legal Battles
00:05:47- Legal Thriller Plot Overview
00:07:47- Character Development and Realism
00:09:52- Author's Journey and Future Works
00:11:40- Turning the Book into a Screenplay