An Urgent Message From Tracey O’Mahony (Mirrored)

This video will discuss:



1) An Irish lobby campaign asking you to write to your TD’s to ask them to Vote NO to the extension of the Covid-19 emergency power laws before the 31st of March 2022;



2) An EU lobby campaign asking you to write to Irish MEP’S to ask them to Vote NO to the proposed 12 month extension to the EU Digital Certificate for travel; and



3) To inform you that the World Health Assembly (which is the forum through which the WHO is governed by its 194 member states, including Ireland) intends to create a legally binding agreement which will stipulate how member states and others countries must fight pandemics into the future - focusing on "collective solidarity".