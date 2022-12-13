Create New Account
Wing Chun Specialized Trapping
Email: [email protected] Chun's true trapping capabilities are largely unknown by even its own practitioner's. Classic cross-arm trapping taught in most Wing Chun schools which teaches the student to trap his opponent's arms against the opponent's body is easily foiled by stepping backwards and is not considered a secure trap. I didn't learn Wing Chun from a school, and so my trapping style and Wing Chun fighting strategy is significantly different than most practitioners.  Classical Wing Chun itself has difficulty overcoming my toolbox of secure traps.  But it's important to understand that Wing Chun holds the secret to the true science of arm control -- but only for those willing to learn this highly useful style of Wing Chun.

