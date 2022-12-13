Wing Chun Specialized Trapping

Email: [email protected] Chun's true trapping capabilities are largely unknown by even its
own practitioner's. Classic cross-arm trapping taught in most Wing Chun
schools which teaches the student to trap his opponent's arms against
the opponent's body is easily foiled by stepping backwards and is not
considered a secure trap. I didn't learn Wing Chun from a school, and
so my trapping style and Wing Chun fighting strategy is
significantly different than most practitioners. Classical Wing Chun itself has difficulty overcoming my toolbox of
secure traps. But it's important to understand that Wing Chun holds the secret to the true science of arm
control -- but only for those willing to learn this highly useful style of Wing
Chun.
