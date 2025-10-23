Are you the problem or the solution? - Cog in the Cull

To step off the cog is to awaken—to see that wellness, clarity, and vitality are natural states reclaimed through real food, clean living, and independent thought.

Every bite, every breath, every choice is a vote for freedom or for enslavement. The culling continues only as long as people remain unconscious of the machine.

Get the Book Here: The Dopamine Revolution: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

Get the Online Course Here: Holistic Weight & Stress Management