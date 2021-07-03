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CONSPIRACY THEORY - Government Plan To Kill With VACCINES from SECRET SOCIETY Episode 2009
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1331 views • July 03, 2021
This is 100% Proof that the Covid-19 vaccine is meant to kill all who take it. This aired on CONSPIRACY THEORY with Jesse Ventura featuring Alex Jones in 2009 detailing exactly what is happening now in 2021. It is up to you to share this...Our very lives depend on it.
Conspiracy Theory clips are from the Secret Society and Police State episodes
Conspiracy Theory clips are from the Secret Society and Police State episodes
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