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2 Wheel Within Wheel Ezekiel 1, 4 Faces of 4 Angels, Pale Man, Bull, Lion, Eagle
Resistance Chicks
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32 views • January 16, 2022
Read Along: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2022/01/ezekiel-1-beasts-cherubim-4-faces-of-4.html
As I looked, I saw what appeared to be a throne of blue sapphire above the crystal surface over the heads of the cherubim. - Ezekiel 10:1 Wheel within a wheel the inner workings of God with and in a man. The Father, Son and Holy Spirit, God within a man. Wheel within a wheel.
1. by the four living creatures which were cherubs, is signified the providence of the Lord (AC 308); by the wheels, Divine intelligence, or foresight; from which it is said that the wheels went together with the living creatures, and that their circles were full of eyes, also that the spirit of the living creature was in them, that is, the truth of wisdom.
2.) His throne denotes heaven and the church; the wheels denote the things of wisdom and of intelligence, thus truths DivineHusbandry,Horitculture,Natural Living,Home Remedies,Kingdom of God is Within,Wheel Within Wheel Full of Eyes,Midnight Cry with Deborah,Jesus Sapphire Throne Lord,Ezekiel 1 18,4 Faces of 4 Beasts Cherubim Angels Pale Man Lion Bull Eagle,SapphireMinistry,SapphireThroneMinistries,Raphael: Vision of Ezekiel,ArtWay
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raphaelmidnight cry with deborahraphael vision of ezekielkingdom of god is withinwheel within wheel full of eyesjesus sapphire throne lordezekiel 1 184 faces of 4 beasts cherubim angels pale man lion bull eagle
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