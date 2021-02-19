XS Sights on the Marlin Guide Gun - Install, Zero, AQT

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Zeroing 9 & 180 Yards vs 100 Yard Zero.
AQT (Appleseed Qualification Test).
XS Sight Systems ML-0012-5 Ghost Ring WS
Marlin 336, 1894, Integral Ramp
https://amzn.to/3qE2uFA
45-70 Ballistics Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1OJRrFAtwJk9ipiXE0HQVz-4NATU4uiHcJPzTSAfBc50/edit?usp=sharing
Chapters
0:00 Thumb Over
2:15 Cartridge
2:45 Sight Radius
3:10 Ghost Ring
4:12 Battle Sight Zero
5:06 BSZ Data
9:25 Shots Fired
12:09 AQT
15:09 Conclusion
20:48 Installation
28:58 Video Platforms