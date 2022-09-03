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NIGHT SHADOWS 090222022 -- Satan wants his planet back and the Bible is very clear that a PERFECT JUDGMENT STORM is coming
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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382 views • September 03, 2022

911 was a good example of SUDDEN DESTRUCTION, for it came out of the blue, was totally unexpected, and here we are with another warning to those watching that we could be facing a FALSE FLAG of some type in another 911 attack. Then we have reports of our Special Forces being in contact with strange aliens that gave a STERN WARNING of a soon to come ARRIVAL of beings that humanity will not be able to fight against. Does this remind you of more than several Sci-Fi movies of an alien invasion by large insect like beings? The Bible is very clear that a PERFECT STORM that comes in many directions is about to hit Earth with a fury we cannot imagine. Satan is very real, and he wants his planet back in total, and wants humanity to bow down and worship as GOD. It will happen and it is not far away on the timeline...

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ufo911giantsantarcticajudgmentplanetxstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorbidenspeechofdictatorshipreptilianobama
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