End of Time

Time is coming to the end!

How much time is left on this earth?

How much time before the end of the world?

What is the time of the End?

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come” (Acts 3:20).

Jesus says: “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matthew 24:36).

“For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth” (Luke 21:35).

“Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh” (Matthew 25:13).

“But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up” (2 Peter 3:10).

It does not matter when the world is going to end because only God knows the hour and day of the End of the world (Matthew 24:36).

What matters is that we are always ready for the Last Day on earth (Revelation 11:18).

What matters most is that we have repented of sins and believe in the Only Begotten Son of God: the only Savior of the world.

God has given human beings His Only Begotten Son for the Savior of the world

The Savior of the world is only way to escape before time ends!

To secure Salvation human beings must be saved in the Kingdom of God.

To be saved in the Kingdom of God, we must repent of our sins and believe in Jesus Christ, the name of the Only Begotten Son of God.

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have Eternal Life” (John 3:15).

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18).

Now is the time to obtain the Salvation of God (John 3:16-18).

“And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed” (Romans 13:11).

Lord Jesus says: “The time is fulfilled, and the Kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel” (Mark 1:15). “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” (Luke 5:32).

“Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3).

“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come” (Matthew 24:14).

“AND take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares” (Like 21:34).

“For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth” (Luke 21:35).

“Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man” (Luke 21:35-36).

Jesus says: “Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come” (Matthew 24:42).

“Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is” (Mark 13:33).

“Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober” (1 Thessalonians 5:6).

“For they that sleep sleep in the night; and they that be drunken are drunken in the night” (1 Thessalonians 5:7).

“But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for an helmet, the hope of salvation” (1 Thessalonians 5:8).

“For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Thessalonians 5:9).

“The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen” (Philippians 4:23).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.