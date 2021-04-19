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ABNORMAL MENSTRUAL BLEEDING AFTER VACCINE
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378 views • April 19, 2021
ABNORMAL MENSTRUAL BLEEDING AFTER VACCINE
Several Israeli women have reported irregular periods and abnormal bleeding after receiving Pfizer's #Covid19 vaccine. Thousands of other women have also reported irregularities in their monthly cycle after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey from the University of Illinois. Watch as Del and Jefferey explore this topic further.
#Pfizer #Periods #MenstrualCycle #AbnormalBleeding #IrregularCycle #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
Several Israeli women have reported irregular periods and abnormal bleeding after receiving Pfizer's #Covid19 vaccine. Thousands of other women have also reported irregularities in their monthly cycle after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to a survey from the University of Illinois. Watch as Del and Jefferey explore this topic further.
#Pfizer #Periods #MenstrualCycle #AbnormalBleeding #IrregularCycle #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
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