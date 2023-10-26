The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 217 - Full Counsel! - 1:17:19

In this video i want to take a look at the “Full Counsel Of God.” What does that mean? Do you fully understand God’s “Full Counsel?” The apostle Paul declared to the elders of the Ephesian ekklesia or congregation in Acts 20:25-35 “For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God.” For those of you professing to be Christians i want to ask you, “Has the full counsel of God been declared unto you?” Time and again people write to me and it is clear by their comments that they have NEVER heard the full counsel of God from anyone because of their lack of understanding of even basic Bible principles. The avalanche of Luciferian Jesuit doctrines into the so called protestant churches over the last 50 years has virtually destroyed any understanding of what the full counsel of God is. What passes for Christianity today has little to do with the real thing as demonstrated in the Book of Acts.

