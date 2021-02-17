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Some incredible facts about the miracle of Vitamin D
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182 views • February 17, 2021
Earth Hero, February 4, 2021
Some incredible facts about the miracle of Vitamin D with Dennis O'Connor & Shay Ryan Douglas.
In this episode we talk about:
- Expert advice or lack of it
- Who should we be listening to?
- How do we make sense of all the contradicting information
- Tips on optimising your Immunity
*** Subscribe to EHTV today for Uncensored Conscious Video Content Click here Now***
https://earthheroestv.com/?via=awakening-in-health
Awakening in Health:
-Website - https://anxietydepressionfix.com
-Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Myths-Mistak...
-Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mmmhappiness/
-Twitter - https://twitter.com/MMMHappiness1
Shay:
www.shayryandouglas.com
https://www.facebook.com/shayryandouglas
https://www.instagram.com/_shayman_/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58UY5TqhQIM
https://www.twitter.com/shaydouglas1
Earth Heroes TV:
http://www.earthheroestv.com/
https://www.instagram.com/earth_heroes/
https://www.facebook.com/earthheroesmovie/
https://twitter.com/EarthHeroes1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opoOIeQFgPc
Some incredible facts about the miracle of Vitamin D with Dennis O'Connor & Shay Ryan Douglas.
In this episode we talk about:
- Expert advice or lack of it
- Who should we be listening to?
- How do we make sense of all the contradicting information
- Tips on optimising your Immunity
*** Subscribe to EHTV today for Uncensored Conscious Video Content Click here Now***
https://earthheroestv.com/?via=awakening-in-health
Awakening in Health:
-Website - https://anxietydepressionfix.com
-Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Myths-Mistak...
-Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mmmhappiness/
-Twitter - https://twitter.com/MMMHappiness1
Shay:
www.shayryandouglas.com
https://www.facebook.com/shayryandouglas
https://www.instagram.com/_shayman_/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58UY5TqhQIM
https://www.twitter.com/shaydouglas1
Earth Heroes TV:
http://www.earthheroestv.com/
https://www.instagram.com/earth_heroes/
https://www.facebook.com/earthheroesmovie/
https://twitter.com/EarthHeroes1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opoOIeQFgPc
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