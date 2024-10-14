BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Western Narratives Unravel in Ukraine Including Ukraine's Black Sea "Victory"
101 views • 6 months ago

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for October 13, 2024…

- Russian forces have made significant advances all along the line of contact including beyond the now Russian-held city of Vugledar, around Pokrovsk, and toward Torestsk;

- Ukraine’s Western sponsors continue to incrementally admit the limits of their military support for Ukraine;

- Limitations to Ukrainian manpower are also increasingly being admitted to;

- Recent Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian maritime shipping have reversed the so-called Black Sea "victory" the collective West has hailed for months (if not years);

- Ukraine's "victory plan" most likely entails Ukraine being admitted into NATO as the conflict continues, creating similar dynamics to the US occupation of Syria, and locking Western military power in Eastern Europe making pursuit of US primacy elsewhere more difficult;

