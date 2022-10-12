Tulsi Gabbard Leaves The Democrat Party — “Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers”







Tulsi Gabbard is officially leaving the Democrat party.

Gabbard said she “can no longer remain in today’s Democratic party” and that the Democrat party “is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers.”

Gabbard sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020 and retired from the House of Representatives in 2021.

She did not announce she was joining the Republican party.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-tulsi-gabbard-leaves-democrat-party-elitist-cabal-warmongers/









