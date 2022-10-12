Tulsi Gabbard Leaves The Democrat Party — “Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers”







Tulsi Gabbard is officially leaving the Democrat party.

Gabbard said she “can no longer remain in today’s Democratic party” and that the Democrat party “is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers.”

Gabbard sought the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020 and retired from the House of Representatives in 2021.

She did not announce she was joining the Republican party.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/breaking-tulsi-gabbard-leaves-democrat-party-elitist-cabal-warmongers/

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Tulsi Gabbard Completely Disavows the WEF: “I’ve Had NOTHING To Do With Them!”

https://welovetrump.com/2022/12/05/tulsi-gabbard-completely-disavows-the-wef-ive-had-nothing-to-do-with-them/

Alex Jones has confirmed on 12-6-22, 2nd hour, Tulsi Gabbard IS NOT part of the WEF!!!!

















