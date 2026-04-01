WE NOW NEED

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As the lyrics say, the Angels are back to teach to care for ALL of God's creation on Planet Earth. Many of the videos on this channel cover that particular perspective that we will see happening more and more as the Father is purposefully collapsing 'BABYLON THE GREAT', the Anunnaki harvest system. For a better understanding of this fact see Amazon or Barnes and Noble.....THE NEWEST TESTAMENT OF GOD'S HOLY BIBLE FOR THE AGE OF AQUARIUS.