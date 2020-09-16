© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic Indoctrination
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
334 views • September 16, 2020
Follow the money just like taken out for the Covid-19 Vaccines they were already logged in 2018-2019 if this virus is natural and act of god you cannot patent it so why bother?. So it looks like it was lab engineered because patents were already in the system so who would have been likely to gain yes a very small evil group with some large backers? as always follow the money.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.