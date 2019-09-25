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Ethics of Experimental Treatments & Diseases of Aging w/ Liz Parrish
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14 views • September 25, 2019
Liz Parrish, CEO of Bioviva, rejoins the program to discuss her latest research. Her company is on the very forefront of the anti aging medical research and treatments. We discuss her latest gene therapies and the ethics of anti aging treatments and of experimental treatments. She also shares with us a promising gene therapy trial for people with early to mid stage Alzheimer's. Her company is teaming up with Integrated Health Systems and Maximum Life Foundation to provide a FREE treatment in their clinical trial for those patients who qualify. For more information on the Alzheimer's clinical trial see their website: https://mailchi.mp/bioviva-science.com/alzheimers/ Note: Please be aware that there are only 5 spots left as of the airing of this video. More funding may become available if the initial trial is successful.
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MUSIC CREDITS: Music by Jason, Inc.
paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
See an additional exclusive with Liz Parrish at my Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Consider joining my Patreon to see exclusive interviews, research, eBooks, notifications of new shows, and much more!
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
BE PREPARED!! Sign up for the FREE Home Medicine Summit w/ Marjory Wildcraft. 37 FREE presentations to learn how to make your own medicine at home. Sign up here: https://cutt.ly/MedicineSummit
Sign up for the FREE Body Electric Summit and Receive 5 FREE eBooks, immediate access to 3 early presentations, and much more! Sign up @ https://cutt.ly/BodyElectricSummit
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS: Music by Jason, Inc.
paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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