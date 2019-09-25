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Ethics of Experimental Treatments & Diseases of Aging w/ Liz Parrish
Sarah Westall
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14 views • September 25, 2019
Liz Parrish, CEO of Bioviva, rejoins the program to discuss her latest research. Her company is on the very forefront of the anti aging medical research and treatments. We discuss her latest gene therapies and the ethics of anti aging treatments and of experimental treatments. She also shares with us a promising gene therapy trial for people with early to mid stage Alzheimer's. Her company is teaming up with Integrated Health Systems and Maximum Life Foundation to provide a FREE treatment in their clinical trial for those patients who qualify. For more information on the Alzheimer's clinical trial see their website: https://mailchi.mp/bioviva-science.com/alzheimers/ Note: Please be aware that there are only 5 spots left as of the airing of this video. More funding may become available if the initial trial is successful.

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MUSIC CREDITS: Music by Jason, Inc.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
c60alzheimersgene editingsarah westallwestallliz parrishbioviva sciencegene therapytelomere lengtheningalzheimers therapyalzheimers treatmentethics of agingexperimental treatmentsending diseasediseases of old agedisease of agingtelomere treatmentsbill andrewsdefytimedefy timec60 benefits
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