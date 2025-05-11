Indian Air Force Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti stated that some Pakistani aircraft were shot down during the exchange - part 2

Indian Air Force Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti stated that some Pakistani aircraft were shot down during the exchange, but he did not provide further details.

Adding:

Trump Administration Restores US National Endowment for Democracy's Funding

▪️Despite claiming to have "dismantled" the NED, the US political interference and regime change organization has happily announced on its own official website ( https://www.ned.org/ned-welcomes-state-departments-initial-steps-towards-restoring-funding/ ) that funding is being restored;

▪️The NED is one of the "deep state's" most effective weapons and central in the Trump administration's (and all administrations before it) foreign policy of undermining, coercing, and overthrowing foreign governments around the globe;

▪️Many of the US' regime change tools were supposedly "dismantled" but either were streamlined and better hidden, or simply and very quietly resumed operations after MAGA supporters turned their attention elsewhere;

▪️This once again confirms the current Trump administration is just another servant of the so-called "deep state" (unelected corporate-financier interests), not any sort of opposition against it;

@DDGeopolitics - forwarded by Brian Berletic's New Atlas Channel