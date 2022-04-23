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NIGHT SHADOWS 04222022 -- Is the DESTROYER a who or a what? Obama, Biden, Signs, Putin, China, Israel, Iran
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841 views • April 23, 2022
World-wide famine is coming and in the news. The curses of Deuteronomy are all coming true as the world abandons God and His Son. Wars and rumors of wars everywhere. Drought grows deeper all around the world and water wars continue to grow. Israel is on the brink of major conflict as we get closer to Daniel's 70th Week. Meanwhile the Jab is now killing more and more people around the world as planned by the elite serial killers of the just, just as James said would happen. Earth weather is getting more and more erratic as the climates are changing and the Destroyer approaches. Then we have threats of nuclear war as USA/Babylon and NATO push Putin into taking on a fight he does not want. Then we have older SIGNS that confirm the last of days are here...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these!! Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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