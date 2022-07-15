DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP: VACCINE TRACKING CONFIRMED WHEN BOARDING INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT – LUCIFERASE

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https://eindtijdnieuws.com/northrup-tracking-van-het-vaccin-bevestigd-bij-het-aan-boord-gaan-van-een-internationale-vlucht-luciferase/
Be aware that she is part of the so-called gatekeepers: the controlled opposition... a lot of truth, but also disinformation.
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https://eindtijdnieuws.com/