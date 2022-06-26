Satanist Jennifer Lopez Introduces LGBTQIA+ Daughter As They/Them [25.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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34,597 views Jun 25, 2022Conservative Twins - 2.05M subscribers

https://youtu.be/etuYiSayVPk

https://www.youtube.com/c/ConservativeTwins

http://officialhodgetwins.com